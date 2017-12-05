| by Jack Landau |

Dramatic fog has engulfed the city for the last couple of mornings, allowing for some impressive shots of Toronto's skycrapers rising above the low cloud layer. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted by Zach Finn, we are shown a south-facing sunrise view of the Bloor-Yorkville skyline captured from an apartment tower in the Yonge and St. Clair neighbourhood.

Foggy view of the Toronto skyline, image by Zach Finn

