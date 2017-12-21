| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor lucci, who recently captured a set of evening shots from Toronto's Financial District. This shot faces north across King Street from just east of York Street, showing new additions to the area like the EY Tower and INDX Condos.

King Street in Toronto's Financial District, image by Forum contributor lucci

