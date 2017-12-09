| by Jack Landau |

Roughly a hundred metres from Royal York subway station, a proposal is seeking an amendment to Toronto's Official Plan along with rezoning to permit a mid-rise condo development on Bloor in Etobicoke's Kingsway area. Submitted to the City late in November, the proposal for 3005 Bloor Street West would replace a car wash and its surface parking lot on a 1,936 m² (0.19-hectare) site at the southwest corner of Bloor and Humbervale Boulevard.

Facing southwest at 3005 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Plans call for the ONE Properties-owned site to be redeveloped with a Turner Fleischer-designed 8-storey building containing retail and condo uses, plus a 2-storey single-detached home to the south along Humbervale. The latter is part of the project's design strategy to integrate with the established low-rise neighbourhood to the south, buffering the houses from the stepped-down building to the north.

Aerial view facing southwest at 3005 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Rising 8 storeys, or 33.15 metres to the top the mechanical penthouse, and clad in a mix of stone, brick, and glass, the 6,829 m² mid-rise building would include 507 m² of retail space along both the Bloor and Humbervale frontages. The residential lobby and lounge area accessed from Humbervale.

Facing southwest at 3005 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Above, levels 2 through 8 would contain 80 condominium units, consisting of 6 one-bedroom units (8%), 23 one-bedroom+den units (29%), 12 two-bedroom units (15%), 31 two-bedroom+den units (39%), 6 three-bedroom units (8%), and one 3-bedroom+den unit (1%). The single detached home to the south provides one additional three bedroom unit, bringing the proposal's total to 81 units.

Facing southeast at 3005 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a total of 176 m² of indoor amenity space, including a 37 m² lobby/lounge, and 139 m² on the second floor. This second floor space would connect with a 138 m² outdoor terrace, while an additional 93 m² would be provided on the roof, for a total of 227.3 m² of outdoor amenity space.

Aerial view facing southwest at 3005 Bloor West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by a two-level underground garage containing a total of 81 parking spaces, divided between 68 resident spaces, 8 visitor spaces, and 5 retail spaces. 67 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided, divided between 55 residential and 1 retail long-term spaces, along with 6 residential and 5 retail short-term spaces.

