| by Jack Landau |

Cranes dot Toronto's central waterfront skyline as a private development transforms the city's blue edge. In the East Bayfront area along Queens Quay East, mid- and high-rise developments are in the process of adding a 24-hour presence to an area of the city that was once heavily industrialized and lacking in public realm. At the corner of Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis, Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts is well under construction at the site of the former Guvernment/Kool Haus entertainment complex, soon to add a new 14-storey office building and two high-rise condominium towers to the East Bayfront.

Aerial view of Daniels Waterfront from the east, image by Forum contributor Razz

We have been closely following the project's construction since the Guvernment was torn down to make way for redevelopment back in 2015. Since then, the RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed office condominium component known as 130 QQE has risen to its final height above Queens Quay, and the first of its two tower cranes has been removed.

Daniels Waterfront viewed from the east on Queens Quay, image by Jack Landau

Architectural finishes continue to be added to the office complex exterior, with the east volume now largely clad and the taller west volume following a few levels behind. Cladding will be completed over the coming weeks, long in advance of the summer when the building is tentatively scheduled to begin occupancy.

Daniels Waterfront viewed from the west on Queens Quay, image by Jack Landau

Meanwhile, as construction winds down on the office component, the project's two Giannone Petricone-designed condominium towers—known as Lighthouse Tower West and East—have progressed significantly in recent weeks. The west tower's ground floor columns now rise above ground level on the site's Lower Jarvis Street frontage, marking a milestone in the building's forming process.

Residential towers to the north of 130 QQE, image by Jack Landau

To the east, rebar bundles for the east tower's final underground level can be seen poking above grade, where they will soon connect with the supporting columns for its ground floor. Upon completion, the two condominium towers will bring a total of 554 residential units to the area. Between the condos and the offices will be a retail-lined pedestrian mews to be known as 'The Yard.'

Residential towers to the north of 130 QQE, image by Jack Landau

Additional information along with renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.