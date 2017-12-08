| by Jack Landau |

With marketing now underway for Lifetime Developments' Panda Condominiums, we are learning more about details about the 30-storey condo tower coming to Edward Street, just northwest of Toronto's Yonge and Dundas intersection. Residents of the architectsAlliance and Turner Fleischer Architects-designed building's 555 units will have access to a collection of common indoor spaces by interior designers Cecconi Simone, and outdoor spaces with landscaping work by Strybos Barron King. Renderings have now been released for some of the building's interior spaces, showing what residents can look forward to enjoying at the development.

Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Entering from Edward Street, residents and guests will arrive in a lobby which, like the building's exterior, features finishes which support the development's black-and-white Panda theme, like contrasting marble, and similarly contrasting pieces of modern furniture. Around the corner from the concierge desk, a lounging area is warmed by a fireplace. The lobby will be flanked to the east and west by retail spaces and an elevator lobby which will take people up to over 2,750 m² of space on the office third floor. Retail spaces here are significant, with over 1,860 m² of space on the below grade concourse, 1,100 m² on the ground floor, and 2,750 m² on the second floor. Panda's commercial spaces should add plenty of liveliness to the street.

Lobby at Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Panda's amenity spaces will be concentrated on the building's fourth floor. Among them, residents will be able to unwind and entertain guests in a lounge and party room offering places to sit and relax, or play games including ping pong, air hockey, and billiards. A fireplace and HDTV add to the mix.

Lounge at Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

With the Financial District and Ryerson University both within walking distance of the Panda site, a meeting and study area will cater to both students and businesspeople. This amenity is subdivided into collaborative work spaces, and features a minimalist design with Panda's contrasting palette of dark and light.

Study at Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

A screening room will also be found on the fourth floor, offering a large high-definition screen, a professional sound system, and reclining plush seating.

Theatre at Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.