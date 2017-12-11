| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Changes have been made to the design of proposed mixed-use commercial and condo development at 18 Eastern Avenue in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood. Located a few blocks north of the Distillery District, the development was first submitted to the City in September of 2016 by Alterra Group of Companies. Revisions in August 2016 showed renderings of a white and brown clad 13-storey mixed-use residential and commercial building, including townhouses and retail space at street level.

Looking north to 18 Eastern avenue, image via Teeple Architects

Renderings from Teeple Architects now present a 12-storey black and white clad mixed-use building with mechanical penthouse above. Slightly smaller than the previous design, the proposal includes 331 units, (50 less than the previous design), with 157 1-bedrooms, 145 2-bedrooms and 29 3-bedrooms or more. 13 2-storey townhouses would face Gilead Place and a lane on the west side of the building, with 4 others facing Sackville Street, next the building's residential lobby and the garage entrance. A stepped design along Sackville Street from the 5th through to the 12th floor can be seen in the image below, with private terraces on each level transitioning the building down to low-rise buildings to the north. Subdividable ground retail space of 1,423 m² faces Eastern Ave, behind supporting columns along the front of the building.

Looking northwest to 18 Eastern avenue, image via Teeple Architects

Amenity spaces, including 622m² of indoor and 621m² of outdoor space will be available for residents use, including a 2nd-storey outdoor central courtyard is also accessible by residents. Two levels of underground parking will include 115 parking spaces, a decrease of 27 from the earlier proposal. Of these, 91 spaces will be for resident use, the remaining 20 for visitors and 4 retail parking spaces. Decreasing only by 6 spaces, 338 bicycle parking spaces will be available, 301 of these for residents and the remaining 37 for visitors and retail. Alexander Budrevics & Associates remains the project's landscape designer, introducing among other things, new trees at street level.

We will return with additional updates as further details of this project emerge. In the meantime, you can visit the project’s database file to see further renderings, linked below. Want to join in on the conversation? Visit our associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.