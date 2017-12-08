| by Jack Landau |

The Bentway gets $500,000 infusion to push expansion; Councillor Minnan-Wong to seek Ontario Tory nomination for 2018 election; The TTC’s Andy Byford has woven his own tangled web of confusion; and more news:

The Bentway gets $500,000 infusion to push expansion (Toronto Star)

Toronto passes strict Airbnb rules aimed at preserving long-term rental supply (Globe and Mail)

Councillor Minnan-Wong to seek Ontario Tory nomination for 2018 election (Inside Toronto)

The TTC’s Andy Byford has woven his own tangled web of confusion (Toronto Star)

Ontario Place is covered in shimmering lights right now (Toronto Life)

Metrolinx enhances privacy policy for Presto fare card (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Rogers Place Canada's First NHL Arena Built to LEED Silver Standards (Edmonton)

Building the Base of Centennial Place (Calgary)

10 Years of Shangri-La at Thurlow and Alberni (Vancouver)

Bjarke Ingels Group Designs Major Sports and Entertainment Complex for Austin (Austin)