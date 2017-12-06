| by Jack Landau |

Half of Torontonians support King St. pilot, poll finds; Cycling rates spike in downtown neighbourhoods; Plans to buy Danforth Road plaza for subway up for debate at council; and more news:

Half of Torontonians support King St. pilot, poll finds (Toronto Star)

Hamilton landowners face expropriation amid deluge of tourists (Globe and Mail)

Plans to buy Danforth Road plaza for subway up for debate at council (Inside Toronto)

Cycling rates spike in downtown neighbourhoods (Toronto Star)

'What buyers and sellers have been looking for': Sold prices for Toronto homes now online after court ruling (CBC News)

Toronto to continue study of building Eglinton West LRT underground (Inside Toronto)

Donated skates could find a home at Regent Park rink (Toronto Star)

Smart communities need smart governance (Globe and Mail)

Toronto will have to wait longer for harmonized patio bylaw (Inside Toronto)

Residents call on province to probe Catholic board’s land deal (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Miami's Aria on the Bay to Complete Construction in Early 2018 (Miami)

Vancouver's Crown Life Place a Postmodern Gateway to Downtown (Vancouver)

The International-Style Phillips Building Stands Among Giants (Calgary)

Celebrating 50 Years of U of A's Brutalist Students' Union Building (Edmonton)