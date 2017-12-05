| by Jack Landau |

What’s on the agenda for December’s Toronto City Council meeting? (Torontoist)

Province to give Toronto $25.6 million for bicycle infrastructure (Toronto Star)

Websites publishing Toronto home sales data quick to spring up after federal court ruling (Globe and Mail)

Toronto home sales in November up over October but down year-to-year (Metro News)

Great Streets project could create a downtown Toronto worth getting out of your car to enjoy (Globe and Mail)

Toronto council to this week set regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb (Toronto Star)

Toronto council to vote on exploring options for property tax relief for small business (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Rachel Julien Launches Phase 2 of Laurent & Clark in Montreal (Montreal)

Triomphe Ready to Make 46-Storey Rise Above Burnaby (Vancouver)

City Launches Enhanced Development Notices (Calgary)

Open House Tuesday for Bateman Lands Proposal (Edmonton)