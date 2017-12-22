| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier to miss revised year-end target for TTC streetcars; Flooding forces some tenants at landmark Toronto skyscraper to relocate; Toronto’s new subway stations: Design’s all right but location feels wrong; and more news:

Bombardier to miss revised year-end target for TTC streetcars (Toronto Star)

Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre opens to homeless (Inside Toronto)

‘I get things done,’ said hard-working, straight-shooting June Rowlands (Toronto Star)

Flooding forces some tenants at landmark Toronto skyscraper to relocate (Metro News)

Toronto’s new subway stations: Design’s all right but location feels wrong (Globe and Mail)

Oakville designates Glen Abbey golf course under Ontario Heritage Act (Toronto Star)

Here’s what regional and local commuting looks like (Torontoist)

Metrolinx cuts Bombardier vehicle order by more than half (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Montreal's Grand Prix Site to Receive New Paddocks Facility (Montreal)

The Rebirth of 1 West Hastings (Vancouver)

Aura and Arch Towers: A Welcoming Gesture to the Beltline (Calgary)

Walterdale Bridge Brings Light to Shortest Day of the Year (Edmonton)