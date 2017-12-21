| by Jack Landau |

Tenants can now look up highrise building’s fire inspection reports online (Toronto Star)

No going back on King St. makeover (Toronto Star)

CBC Museum in Toronto shutting its doors (CBC News)



TTC to run on modified holiday schedule from Christmas to New Year's Day (Toronto Star)

Here’s why the giant digital billboard outside the Eaton Centre had an obituary on it (Toronto Life)

Today expected to be busiest for pre-holiday travel at Toronto airport: GTAA (Metro News)

Escalator repairs running late at Bay St. bus station (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Detroit's Next Tallest Building (Detroit)

Work Starts on Cambie and King Edward Development (Vancouver)

Activity Spotted at Marda Loop Rental Site (Calgary)

Evolving Infill Project Approaches Final Stages in 2018 (Edmonton)