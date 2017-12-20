| by Jack Landau |

TTC to explore U-Pass for Toronto’s postsecondary students; Mayor John Tory has got plans so when is the time for action?; Toronto arts hub fights for right to occupy condo space; and more news:

Historic Regent Theatre in Toronto up for sale for $9-million:Coun. Josh Matlow wants city to look into buying it (Inside Toronto)

Where are the loos on Line 1? (Toronto Star)

TTC to explore U-Pass for Toronto’s postsecondary students (Globe and Mail)

Pinewood expands again in Toronto port lands (Inside Toronto)

Mayor John Tory has got plans so when is the time for action? (Toronto Star)

Toronto arts hub fights for right to occupy condo space (Globe and Mail)

Take a look at the most dazzling light shows around Toronto (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Two Roads Development Breaks Ground on Miami's 67-Storey Elysee (Miami)

UBC's Futuristic Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Vancouver)

The Brutalist Century Gardens Celebrates Calgary's 100th Year (Calgary)

Prince of Wales Armouries: A Building Within a Fortress (Edmonton)