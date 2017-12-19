| by Jack Landau |

Stroll through Toronto’s Distillery District to discover architectural gems; Toronto Mayor John Tory says he won't recruit slate of council candidates; Mississauga council moves to halt transit talks with GTAA; and more news:

Stroll through Toronto’s Distillery District to discover architectural gems (Globe and Mail)

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he won't recruit slate of council candidates (Inside Toronto)

Mississauga council moves to halt transit talks with GTAA (Globe and Mail)

The Ted Rogers statue at Rogers Centre is gone (Toronto Life)

Ontario announces new Toronto hospice for the homeless (Metro News)

Raccoon checks out checkout lanes in east-end Shoppers Drug Mart (Toronto Star)

The biggest transit need in southern Ontario is local, not regional (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Photos Showcase Boston's Tallest Building in 40 Years (Boston)

Development Permit Board Approves 239 Keefer Street Project (Vancouver)

Excavation Begins for Anthem's Memorial Drive Project (Calgary)

Excavation for Augustana Church Redevelopment Commences (Edmonton)