| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-York subway extension is now officially open; Toronto gets three new skating venues; Hamilton doesn’t need real estate bargain-hunting Torontonians; and more news:

Toronto-York subway extension is now officially open (Toronto Star)

Go North, Yonge Man: What to see and do now that the subway stretches to Hwy.7 (Metro News)

York Region faces criticism for being statutory holiday grinch (Toronto Star)

Toronto gets three new skating venues (Globe and Mail)

In the eye of a perfect storm: Time for action on affordable housing (Toronto Star)

Hamilton doesn’t need real estate bargain-hunting Torontonians (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

