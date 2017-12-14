| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

Fare evasion could be costing TTC almost $50 million per year, internal report suggests (Toronto Star)

Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust looking to keep housing affordable by buying land (Metro News)

Toronto development threatens to scatter artist community (Globe and Mail)

Bayview Extension speed limit moves back up to 60 km/h (Toronto Star)

Unidentified buyer found for Meghan Markle's Toronto house (Globe and Mail)

Donated TTC bus to offer showers for homeless (Toronto Star)

Pearson airport launches five-year plan to reduce noise (Metro News)

Remember the zombie law walkers? We counted the drivers who rushed red lights (Toronto Star)

Housing market expected to slow next year, but prices still forecast to rise (Metro News)

