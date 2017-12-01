| by Jack Landau |

Late for work? The TTC can give you a note for your boss; Toronto relying on strong real-estate market to balance budget; Neighbours take street safety into their own hands; and more news:

Late for work? The TTC can give you a note for your boss (Metro News)

Toronto relying on strong real-estate market to balance budget (Globe and Mail)

Build Scarborough subway and light rail extensions together (Inside Toronto)

Christmas lights event in the Beach to twinkle on despite increased fees (Toronto Star)

Public drop-in for REimagining Yonge project in North York (Inside Toronto)

Neighbours take street safety into their own hands (Toronto Star)

Andy Byford, Toronto’s departing transit chief, just sold his Summerhill house (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Manulife Opens New Quebec Headquarters in Downtown Montreal (Montreal)

The Frankensign Along West Broadway (Vancouver)

Constructing the Beltline's Three-Building IBM Campus (Calgary)

First and Jasper: Deconstruction and Reinvention (Edmonton)