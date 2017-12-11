| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A rezoning application has recently been submitted to the City of Toronto for 595 through 601 Parliament Street, southeast of the corner with Wellesley Street East, for the expansion and adaptive reuse of an existing commercial building. Submitted on behalf of a numbered Ontario company by Evans Planning, the addition of 3 floors to the existing 1970s era 2-storey building would result in a 5-storey mixed commercial and residential building. Designed by Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects, the current structure would receive a complete face-lift, reconfiguring the 1st and 2nd floor's retail and office space and building an additional 3-storey residential space above.

Looking southeast from Wellesley, image via Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects

The site is currently home to a mix of tenants, including medical and social services, offices and a restaurant. If approved, the existing building would be redesigned beyond recognition, creating a more accessible public realm featuring large windows, stone, red brick and precast concrete cladding. A recessed portion of the front of the building would be filled in. The 1st and 2nd floors would remain as commercial, retail and office spaces.

Looking northeast, image via Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects

The 3-storey addition would include 11 new residential condominium units. A stepped-back design from Parliament Street would rise from the 3rd to 5th floors, with balconies facing Parliament on the 3rd and 5th levels, and traces on the east side of the building on each level facing Iroquois Lane. In the middle of the H-shaped floor plate, one unit facing north and two units facing south are recessed into the structure. The 3-storey units will each contain 3 bedrooms with private balconies or terraces, ranging in size from 157m² to 187m². Parking from Iroquois Lane would include 34 spaces, 21 of these for residential use, 11 for commercial use and 2 for visitors. 18 bicycle storage spaces will also be available.

West massing, image via Keith Loffler McAlpine Architects

