| by Jack Landau |

It's just shy of one month since we last checked in on construction at CentreCourt's Grid Condos, a 50-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed condominium tower rising at the Jarvis and Dundas intersection in Downtown Toronto. At the time of our early-November update, Grid had reached a height of 20 storeys, with the tower's exterior of window wall cladding reaching up to the 6th floor. Both forming and cladding work have made noticeable progress over the last few weeks, with Grid's skyline impact and exterior expression now becoming apparent.

Grid Condos rising above the southeast corner of Jarvis and Dundas, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Since the start of November, Grid has risen another five levels, with work now in progress for the tower's 25th storey, which marks the halfway point towards the tower's 50-storey goal. Cladding installation has progressed to cover another three floors, reaching as high as the tower's 9th floor. This has revealed the first of the dark-toned cladding, contrasting with the white metal, the zig-zag pattern of the two which will gradually mark the project on the skyline.

Cladding installation progressing for Grid Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

As the main window wall cladding treatment rises higher up the tower, the first elements of balcony glazing have also begun to appear. Visible in the image above, a balcony glazing has been installed on podium's mid-section, although it's difficult to see what's behind. This is being joined by Juliet balconies, now being installed on the tower levels. Not really balconies, Juliet railings allow windows to be slid open and let in both fresh air and city views, while contributing to a slimmer tower profile.

Juliet balconies being installed at Grid Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A different cladding is being used for the tower's slender east and west elevations, with waist-high bands of frit creating a balcony-like effect on the east elevation (below), and a similar effect achieved with white shadowbox spandrel sections on the west facade (above).

Grid Condos viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Grid's skyline impact is now being felt from elevated points in the Regent Park neighbourhood. In the view below—captured from the south tower of One Park Place—Grid can just be made out, now rising from behind a rental tower at 201 Sherbourne Street.

Grid entering a skyline view from the east, image by Forum contributor skycandy

