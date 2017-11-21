| by Jack Landau |

Since the Ontario Building Code was amended on January 1, 2015 to permit wood frame buildings of up to six storeys high, a slow trickle of such development proposals has begun to emerge. The five-storey 80 Atlantic Avenue now under construction is a notable Toronto example. This month, a new proposal landed at the City's Planning department, seeking zoning amendments to permit a six-storey wood frame office building at 202 Sheppard Avenue West, located on the north side of Sheppard between Senlac Road and Welbeck Road.

202 Sheppard West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The 472 square metre site is currently occupied by a vacant, one-storey, single-detached home, which would be demolished to make way for the 1,135 m², 24.5-metre-tall building. Designed by William Dewson Architects, the proposal was submitted by Nikali Holding Corporation, representing the proponent—a physician who plans to operate a pain clinic out of the new building and lease out remaining office space.

202 Sheppard West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project will introduce a 24 m² retail space on the ground floor of the building, fronting onto Sheppard Avenue West. The remaining space includes just shy of 1,111 m² of office space, with the bulk housed on levels two through six, as well as an at-grade indoor parking area for seven vehicles. Seven short-term bicycle spaces would also be housed at grade, while an additional eight long-term bicycle park spaces would be located in the basement.

202 Sheppard West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans included in the submission outline the range of finishes that will be used on the building's exterior. 202 Sheppard West's main exterior envelope will come in the form of grey/blue curtain wall glazing with back-painted spandrel glass in matching shades. A section of the west and south elevations will feature an area clad in copper-hued perforated metal screening running the full height of the building, while four rows of similarly-hued perforated metal solar shades will minimize the impact of the sun on cooling costs.

Exterior finish details for 202 Sheppard West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.