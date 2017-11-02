| by Jack Landau |

2017 has been a big year for UrbanToronto, and we have been pretty busy covering the seemingly endless high-profile developments adding to Toronto. So far this year, we've covered major news on four different supertall towers, toured unfinished rapid transit projects, and published a comprehensive series highlighting the countless new developments in various stages of activity across the city. (We did count though: there were 840.)

Toronto skyline from Humber Bay Park, image by Marcus Mitanis

A loyal and growing audience brings UT about 250,000 unique visitors and 2,000,000 page views per month, while our social media following continues to swell, with over 43,000 Twitter followers and over 16,000 Facebook likes.

As our readership grows, more people seem to be taking notice, including local news magazine NOW, whose readers recently voted UrbanToronto as runner-up for the best Toronto blogger of 2017. NOW Magazine's annual readers' choice poll allowed the public to vote in categories like Cityscape, Shopping & Services, Food & Drink, Art & Book, Music, and Film & Stage.

We thank NOW's readers for considering UrbanToronto in the Best Blogger category, and look forward to next year's vote!