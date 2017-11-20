| by Jack Landau |

It has been just shy of seven months since we last checked in on construction on Arc, the newest phase of The Daniels Corporation's Daniels Erin Mills community in Mississauga. At the time of our last update, three cranes had recently been installed, as forming commenced for the new 19-storey condominium tower at the intersection of Eglinton and Erin Mills Parkway. In the time since, the project's sculptural design by Kirkor Architects Planners has begun to materialize as forming for the new tower progresses above grade.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills viewed from Credit Valley Hospital to the northeast, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Recent photos of the development site reveal that forming is now more or less complete for the first and second floors, with walls and columns largely in place for the third floor, and the first forms in place for the fourth level above. With a few levels now in place, the distinctive shape now being hinted at will grow more complex as new levels are added to the mix.

Curving floorplates at Arc, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

At the north end of the ground floor, work is underway to form the columns that will provide structural support for a large amenity terrace overlooking a landscaped forecourt, with the tower's canted north side supported above.

Support column visible at north end of the site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The building's east side—seen in the foreground of the images above—will be home to a generous pedestrian-friendly plaza, while the inclusion of 15,000 ft² will wrap around the site's Erin Mills Parkway frontage. This attention to detail in the project's public realm component has the potential to add some much-needed walkability to this suburban intersection.

Arc rising above the Erin Mills and Eglinton intersection, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

For more information about the community, including a good look a what this unique building will eventually look like, make sure to check out our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space below this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.