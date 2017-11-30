| by Jack Landau |

Our sister site SkyriseCities.com has news about a new two-tower development coming to the northeast corner of Hamilton's King Street East and Hughson Street North. The plan would replace the vacant site, formerly occupied by the now-demolished Kresge's Department Store and Delta Bingo.

A rendering of the two proposed towers, image via Graziani & Corazza Architects

After investing in the 400-bed William Thomas Student Housing Complex, the Labourers' Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada is ramping up its foray into Hamilton's downtown core with a $300 million residential development. Two 30-storey towers planned for the corner of King and Hughson streets would put an indelible stamp on a skyline that has historically been mainly free of skyscrapers. To be located at the former site of Kresge's Department Store and Delta Bingo, the development allocates space for 500,000 square feet of residences situated atop a five-storey podium containing 20,000 square feet of retail across King Street and King William. The tower fronting King William will house condominiums, while the other tower, of equal stature, will hold rentals.

