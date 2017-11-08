| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in on construction at Tridel's Islington Terrace condominium development in Toronto's west end suburb of Etobicoke back in the summer. At the time, the three-tower condominium complex just north of Islington subway station was starting to rise within its excavation pit. Now, the underground garage of the the 45-storey first phase has crossed an important milestone in the recent forming of the ground floor and first above grade elements.

Facing southeast across the Islington Terrace site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The most recent photos of the Kirkor Architects-designed development site reveal that several supporting columns are now in place for the first phase's share of the complex's conjoined podium, while work on the second floor has begun above.

Above grade progress at Islington Terrace, image by Forum contributor drum118

The complex's 35-storey second tower Bloorvista—which was an excavated pit with no visible signs of forming at the time of our last update—has also made quite a bit of progress since August. Two tower cranes have been installed for phase 2, bringing the site's total to four, and work is well underway of Bloorvista's lowest of three underground parking levels.

Bloorvista at Islington Terrace, image by Forum contributor drum118

An earthen ramp remains in place at the Bloorvista end of the pit, which will soon be excavated to allow forming to begin on the north end of the building too.

Bloorvista at Islington Terrace, image by Forum contributor drum118

Third phase Bloor Promenade will soon follow, with Tridel planning to apply for a construction permit by the end of 2017. Following the City's review and approval process, Tridel expects to announce the official start of construction at Bloor Promenade as early as April 2018.

Bloor Promenade at Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

