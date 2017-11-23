| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday highlights the rapid transformation of Toronto's Queens Quay East. Turning back the clocks to 2012, this east facing view from the top of the Westin Harbour Castle overloooked the massive construction site for Cityzen and Fernbrook Homes' Waterlink at Pier 27, an architectsAlliance-designed condominium development consisting of four 11-storey buildings joined in pairs by two three-storey sky-bridges. In the distance, Cityscape and Dream Unlimited's architectsAlliance-designed Clear Spirit Condos could be seen topped out at 40 storeys above the Distillery District.

East view from the Westin Harbour Castle, 2012, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Quite a bit of change can be seen in the 2017 view. The now-complete Waterlink at Pier 27 development is being joined by the 35-storey Tower at Pier 27 fronting Queens Quay to the north, which involved the re-positioning of the Pier 27 presentation centre several metres to the east. A number of newly completed and under construction buildings are visible in the background, including Aqualina, Daniels Waterfront, Monde, The Gooderham, The Globe and Mail Centre, and River City's phases 1, 2, and 3.

East view from the Westin Harbour Castle, 2017, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!