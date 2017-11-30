| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns back the clocks eight years, for a north-facing view of Toronto's Front and Sherbourne from way back in 2009. At that time, construction was well underway for Harhay Developments and Lamb Development Corp's East Lofts Condos at 275 King Street East. In the view below, a sliver of the 12-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium can be seen at the far right of the image. Forming for the 129-unit condominium development had just wrapped up at the time this photo was captured, and the project would finish construction the following year.

Facing north from the southwest corner of Front and Sherbourne, 2009, image by Marcus Mitanis

A few big changes can be seen in the 2017 view below. Most notably, the three-storey heritage National Hotel building at the southeast corner of King and Sherbourne has had its north and west facades incorporated into the base of King Plus Development's King + Condos. The 17-storey, TACT Architecture-designed condominium tower finished construction last year, adding 132 residential units and new retail to King Street East. In the left foreground of the 2017 image below, a former Greyhound Bus facility and associated parking lot are now being replaced with Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' St. Lawrence Condos at 158 Front. The pair of 26-storey, architectsAlliance-designed towers will bring 490 condo units to the northwest corner of Front and Sherbourne. On the right just behind the Esso, renovations to a two-storey brick building began earlier this year, and work is now nearing completion.

Facing north from the southwest corner of Front and Sherbourne, 2017, image by Caleb Cho

