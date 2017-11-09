| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to 2013 for a view of Toronto's Entertainment District as seen from the upper level of an Adelaide Street West parking garage, just west of Simcoe. Over four years ago, this west-facing view overlooked construction at the 47-storey, architectsAlliance-designed Theatre Park (left), and the 46-storey, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed Pinnacle on Adelaide (right background).

Facing west from the Adelaide Street West parking garage, June 2013, image by Jack Landau

Jumping ahead to November 2017 shows quite the transformation. While the Festival Tower at the TIFF Bell Lightbox still dominates the centre of the shot, the now complete Theatre Park and Pinnacle on Adelaide condos have since been joined by a handful of new residential towers. From left to right, the 2017 view includes the 33-storey The Mercer, the 44-storey Bisha Hotel and Residences, a sliver of the 32-storey King Charlotte visible behind the Cinema Tower, the 40-storey Peter Street Condos, and the 42-storey The Bond.

Facing west from the Adelaide Street West parking garage, November 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!