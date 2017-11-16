| by Jack Landau |

Since opening early in November, the WilkinsonEyre Architects and Zeidler Partnership-designed pedestrian bridge from the Toronto Eaton Centre to Hudson's Bay/Saks Fifth Avenue has become an incredibly popular spot for photographers and selfie takers looking to capture views of the new landmark. This is the second such bridge to connect the two Cadillac Fairview owned properties across Queen Street, with the previous bridge having been removed earlier this spring while assembly was underway for its replacement. This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back to the days of the previous bridge for a north-facing view through its glass and steel exterior.

Facing north on the previous Eaton Centre bridge, image by Forum contributor androiduk

A recent photo captured from the south end of the new bridge reveals a drastically altered view. While a perfect shot-for-shot comparison is no longer possible due to the new bridge's shifted alignment, the 2017 view below highlights the changes between the simple barrel vaulted design of the old bridge and the striking unravelling helical shape of the new bridge.

New Eaton Centre bridge facing north, November 2017, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!