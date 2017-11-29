| by Jack Landau |

Applications for an Official Plan Amendment and rezoning were submitted to the City of Toronto last week, seeking approval for a 10-storey condominium development to replace the Whistler's Grille restaurant at the intersection of Broadview and Mortimer in East York. Proposed by Callian Capital Partners, the plan for 995 Broadview Avenue calls for a striking mid-rise designed by Quadrangle, with an angular jewel-like massing and a randomized window pattern.

Facing northeast at 995 Broadview, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building would rise to a height of 33.1 metres to the upper residential level, with a mechanical penthouse above, combining for a total height of 38.6 metres. Total gross floor area is approximately 8,710 m². This space will be spread across 449 m² of retail at the ground floor plus 111 condominium units above, proposed in a mix of 79 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-bedroom units including 3 grade-related townhome units.

995 Broadview, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building meets the Broadview and Mortimer intersection with a glazed corner element, framing the ground floor retail space and residential lobby. Above the ground floor, the glazed corner would also provide views over the intersection from the building's 212 m² indoor amenity space. No outdoor amenity space has been proposed in the development.

995 Broadview, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Parking for the development would be housed in a proposed three-level underground parking garage containing 76 resident parking spaces and an additional 10 visitor spaces. The garage's P1 level would also house 128 bicycle parking space in stacked horizontal spaces.

West elevation, 995 Broadview, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

