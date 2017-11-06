| by Jack Landau |

Preliminary construction activity has begun for Mississauga's next high-rise condominium development. Earlier this week, a single shoring rig was spotted at the Square One area site of the Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, where a 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium tower will soon rise into the 23-acre Daniels City Centre community.

Shoring begins for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Shoring involves the installation of an earth retention system around the site's perimeter, holding back the surrounding soil to create safe conditions for excavation of the development's underground levels. The image below shows the portable construction office in place along the site's Confederation Parkway frontage.

Shoring rig at the site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Meanwhile, as the preliminary site prep work begins, an application to install a tent—likely to be used for an official ground breaking—was submitted with the City of Mississauga this week.

Aerial view of the neighbourhood, Wesley Tower site visible right of centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The project's contribution of residential density will be complemented by a podium that adds to the emerging retail-lined urban streetwall forming along Confederation Parkway. With help from the retail-heavy ground floors of Amacon's Parkside Village Residences towers, bike lanes, and only four lanes of traffic, Wesley Tower will contribute to the elements that make this stretch of Confederation Parkway one of Mississauga's most urban thoroughfares.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

