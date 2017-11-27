| by Nathan Petryshyn |

On behalf of the Salvation Army, Dentons Canada LLP have submitted an Official Plan Amendment application to the City of Toronto to re-designate the property at 1132 Broadview Avenue from "Neighbourhoods" to "Mixed Use". The amendment would allow the development of a residential building up to 11 storeys in an area where a recently approved planning study called for a maximum of 6.

Aerial view of 1132 Broadview avenue site outlined, image via Google Maps

In June 2016, the City approved the Broadview Avenue Planning Study. Its purpose is to maintain the area's heritage character and promote development consistent with it. The study also means to protect views of the Don Valley and aims to identify buildings with historic attributes, striving to include the properties in the City of Toronto Heritage Register. Within the study area, the City recognizes a maximum mid-rise building height of 20 metres or 6 storeys for new developments. With a 'Neighbourhoods' designation, growth in the area is to be gradual and "generally 'fit' with its existing physical character. If the amendment is approved, a 'Mixed Use Area' designation would allow "a broad range of commercial, residential and institutional uses" on a larger "intensity and scale" for the site.

Despite no plans to redevelop "in the foreseeable future", the Official Plan Amendment application comes complete with a thorough development application for an 11-storey residential building designed by ERA Architects, while maintaining a generous landscaped green space and the retention of a heritage building known as the Coach House. The lot, with a size of 9,822m² is significantly larger than most of the surrounding residential sites. While the typically smaller residential properties would not have adequate space to hold a large development, planners Bousfields maintain that the more sizeable grounds of 1132 Broadview could accommodate it. If approved for a "Mixed-Use" site, the Salvation Army could redevelop with an 11-storey building in the future, or sell the site to another company to do the same.

Rendering of 1132 Broadview facing west, image via ERA Architects

The site is currently home to five buildings operated by the Salvation Army, with surface parking and a large green space. Four of these buildings serve to facilitate the Broadview Village Care Services program while the fifth acts as administration offices. The program aims to support individuals with developmental disabilities, providing day programming, care facilities and 24-hour support for those who require assistance.

The Salvation Army purchased the land in 1940, initially operating as an orphanage for young girls. In 1961, the coach house was renovated extensively, bricking in 3 of the garage doors and converting windows into entranceways. The “three cottages” were built in 1968 and remain on site today. Chester House, the original main residence, was demolished in 1971 for construction of the administrative building, completed in 1977.

The coach house post-1961 renovation, undated photo image via ERA Architects

The detailed plans for the 11-storey residential building call for 223 units and for the building to transition down to 4 storeys beside the adjacent low-rise homes to the north. Front landscaping features would remain on Broadview Avenue through to a central courtyard. Landscaping throughout the courtyard maintains mature trees and allows up to 450m² of outdoor amenity space and 598m² of indoor amenity space including a lounge area, bicycle storage and multipurpose room. The underground parkade would contain a total of 235 parking spaces. The 2-storey Coach House would be repurposed into 5 residential units.

Rendering of 1132 Broadview facing south west, image via ERA Architects

Rendering of 1132 Broadview facing north west, image via ERA Architects

