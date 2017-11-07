| by Jack Landau |

The Ryerson University Department of Architectural Science's lecture series continues this Thursday, with a talk by Brad Cloepfil, architect, educator, and principal of Allied Works Architecture, based out of New York and Portland. Cloepfil’s works draw inspiration from their uses and surroundings to create "culturally resonant architecture."

Brad Cloepfil, image courtesy of Allied Works

Cloepfil's Allied Works Architecture has developed a reputation for designing cultural projects and spaces for art and interaction. While the firm has yet to design any major projects in the Toronto Area, Allied Works may be familiar to readers of our global site, SkyriseCities, where we have extensively covered his “Studio Bell” National Music Centre of Canada project, recently opened in Calgary.

The firm is also responsible for a number of recent award-winning projects such as the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, Colorado; the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis; the Museum of Arts and Design in New York; the Seattle Art Museum; the University of Michigan Museum of Art; the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in the Dallas Arts District; and the Schnitzer Center for Art and Design at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon. Allied Works' portfolio also includes a number of private residences, offices, and creative workspaces including the Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California. Amongst the firm's projects currently in the works is the new U.S. Embassy compound in Maputo, Mozambique.

The lecture—sponsored by the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction—is scheduled for this Thursday, November 9th at 6:30 PM, to be held in The PIT (ARC 202) at Ryerson's 325 Church Street building.

The event is free to attend, with tickets available through registration at this link. For those unable to attend, Ryerson will be sharing a livestream of the lecture through their RyeCast service, while past lectures are available in full on the department's YouTube channel.