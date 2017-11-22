| by Jack Landau |

The initial buildout of Toronto's West Don Lands created an Athletes' Village for the 2015 Pan Am Games. After the event, it was converted into the city's newest neighbourhood. In the time since the "Canary District" was born, developer DundeeKilmer has been gearing up for the next phases of development, and has now started construction for a building to be known as Canary Block Condos.

Map of the Canary District showing location of Canary Block Condos, image courtesy of DundeeKilmer

DundeeKilmer submitted plans for this new phase of the community back in March with an application for Site Plan Approval submitted with the City of Toronto. In the months since, the development sold quickly, and plans for the 12-storey, KPMB Architects-designed condo were tweaked for an early November resubmission. Now, preliminary site activity has commenced in advance of the project’s construction.

Site of Canary Block Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Earlier this month, bulldozers arrived on site to prep it for shoring and the subsequent excavation of project's two-level underground parking garage.

Site of Canary Block Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Canary Block will add 187 condominium units to the burgeoning neighbourhood, offered in a mix of 14 bachelor units, 100 one-bedroom units, 63 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units. At street level, Canary Block will add to the growing retail-lined Front Street Promenade with 777 m² of street fronting retail. Below grade, residents and visitors will be served by an underground garage with 113 parking spaces (94 residential; 11 visitor; 8 retail) and 202 bicycle parking spaces.

Canary Block Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings for the project can be found in our Canary Block Condos database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.