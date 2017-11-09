| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this northwest facing view was captured by drone, showing the combined Bloor-Yorkville and St. James Town skylines in the left foreground, with the Yonge-Eglinton and North York City Centre skylines both visible in the distance.

Facing northwest from above Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!