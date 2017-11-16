| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view from above Britannia Farm, a pocket of undeveloped rural land surrounded by an increasingly urban Mississauga. Captured by drone and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this view the contrast between the 200-acre greenspace and the glowing lights of Mississauga.

South view from above Britannia Farm, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

