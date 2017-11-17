| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the 1929-built Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor Goldie, this shot shows the geometry of the 28-storey Château-style tower's York Street facade.

The Fairmont Royal York's west facade over York Street, image by Forum contributor Goldie

