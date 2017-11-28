| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the construction site for Streetcar Developments and Dream's Riverside Square, taking shape near Queen and the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this drone captured view shows the scale of the site, which will eventually be home to a mix of uses including residential, retail, and public spaces.

Aerial view of the Riverside Square site, facing north, image by Forum contributor skycandy

