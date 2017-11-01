| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from the Casa III Forum thread, where contributor Benito captured some dramatic skies over Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Captured from the Uptown Residences on Balmuto, this view faces southeast at sunrise, showing a number of under-construction projects including Casa III, Totem Condos, Vox Condos, and 50 at Wellesley Station.

Sunrise view of Toronto from Uptown Residences, image by Forum contributor Benito

