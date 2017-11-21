| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD Developments' Massey Tower rising above Toronto's Yonge Street. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor thecharioteer, this shot shows the 60-storey Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower climbing toward an eventual 207-metre height on the Toronto skyline.

Massey Tower rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor thecharioteer

