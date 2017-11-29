| by Craig White |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to North York where work is wrapping up on Finch West, one of the six new stations of the Toronto York Spadina Subway Extension. The transit station, designed by Will Alsop of aLL Design with IBI Group as Architects of Record, boasts a digital era barcoded frieze, uneven concrete forms bursting through, coloured glass, and pixelated spandrel panelling on the eclectic exterior. We're looking forward to what the interior holds when Finch West opens on December 17.

Looking northeast to Finch West Station, image by UT Forum contributor PMT

