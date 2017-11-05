| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of Scotia Plaza for a view of Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Jonathan Castellino, this shot shows several recent changes to the city's densest area, including the 2010 and 2016-built towers of the Bay Adelaide Centre, the 2012-built 311 Bay Residences/Adelaide Hotel (formerly Trump Tower), and First Canadian Place, which completed a re-cladding and modernization in 2012.

View of Toronto's Financial District from Scotia Plaza, image by Jonathan Castellino via Flickr

