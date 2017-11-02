| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Fall colours in Mississauga. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured view faces southwest over the Mississauga skyline, centred on the iconic twisting towers of Absolute World.

Aerial view of Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

