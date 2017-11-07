| by Jack Landau |

A view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline is featured as today's Photo of the Day. Captured by drone from above the Rosedale Valley and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this view faces south the city, showing the contrast between a display of fall colours and the modern cityscape to the south and west.

Drone view of the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!