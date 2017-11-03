| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the skies above Etobicoke's Humber Bay Park East, where Forum contributor Keyz captured this drone shot of Empire's Eau du Soleil Condos rising into the neighbourhood skyline. The Richmond Architects and Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed project consists of 66 and 49 storey rising from a shared podium, with the 66-storey tower to be the tallest in the neighbourhood upon completion.

Drone view of Eau du Soleil Condos, image by Forum contributor Keyz

