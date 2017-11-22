| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the new WilkinsonEyre Architects and Zeidler Partnership-designed bridge at Cadillac Fairview's Eaton Centre. Since opening to the public earlier this month, the new pedestrian link has become a popular spot for photographers looking to capture its twisting geometry, like the view below by Forum contributor ADRM.

Eaton Centre Bridge, image by Forum contributor ADRM

