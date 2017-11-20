| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor skycandy, who recently put his drone into the skies over Toronto's Distillery District for a view of the city. Captured from just northeast of Clear Spirit and Gooderham Condos, this view shows the prominent stepped skyline of the 44-storey Monde adding to the nascent East Bayfront skyline.

Skyline from the Distillery District, image by Forum contributor skycandy

