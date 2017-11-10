| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Razz, who captured this view of Toronto from a condominium unit in the Distillery District. A number of active projects are visible in this view, with cranes dotting the skyline. Can you count how many cranes are in this photo? Let us know using the comments section below.

Skyline from the Distillery District, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!