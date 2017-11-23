| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a colourful evening view of Toronto's Gothic Revival style Casa Loma. Submitted by Instagram user Caleb Cho, this view faces southwest at the heritage mansion, which features striking nighttime illumination to accentuate its architectural features.

Casa Loma, image by Caleb Cho

