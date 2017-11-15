| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of Reserve Properties' new 109OZ Condos development on Toronto's Ossington Avenue, between Queen and Dundas. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ADRM, this photo shows the playful exterior of the 6-storey, 85-unit building by architects RAW Design.

109OZ Condos, image by Forum contributor ADRM

