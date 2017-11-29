| by Jack Landau |

When the Toronto Hunt Club moved to the south side of Kingston Road in 1895, the country club’s Scarborough Bluffs site was still far removed from the city, though the arrival of streetcar service a few years later would open up the site’s surroundings to development. Today, the stretch of Kingston Road running through the Fallingbrook and Birch Cliff neighbourhoods is undergoing revitalization, with new mid-rise developments beginning to redefine the street’s quiet, low-rise character.

Hunt Club Terrace (L) and Residences at The Hunt Club (R), image by Craig White

At the intersection of Kingston Road and Queensbury Avenue, two new condominium developments are transforming the northeast and northwest corners, together bringing 90 new homes to the area. \

At 1340 Kingston Road on the northwest corner, Wilkinson Developments' Hunt Club Terrace Condos is 6-storey building with architecture by RAW Design and JH Rust Architects. Construction of the project wrapped up earlier this year, with residents now moved into its limited collection of 17 units. At street level, a Kingston Road-fronting retail space is now in use as the new development office for Norseman Construction & Development.

Hunt Club Terrace Condos, image by Craig White

Across Queensbury Avenue to the east, construction is well underway for Infinity Development's Residences at The Hunt Club, a 9-storey condominium development, designed by Onespace Unlimited. Forming activity has been progressing at an impressive pace for this project, rising from two storeys in late September up to the current height of eight storeys, with work underway on level 9. Once it is done, only the mechanical penthouse will be left to form before the building tops out at a height of 31 metres.

Residences at The Hunt Club, image by Craig White

Cladding installation is expected to begin sealing off the interiors during the coming weeks, allowing interior work to commence while bringing the exterior closer to the aesthetic presented in pre-construction renderings. Upon completion, Residences at The Hunt Club will bring an additional 73 condominium units to Kingston Road.

Residences at The Hunt Club, image by Craig White

