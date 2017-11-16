| by Jack Landau |

With the early stages of construction already underway for Canvas Condos, the team behind the new mid-rise condo from Marlin Spring Developments gathered at the build site on Danforth Avenue in Toronto's East End yesterday for an official ground breaking ceremony. The Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed building will soon rise between Woodbine and Main Street subway stations, adding 170 condominium units to the neighbourhood.

Shoring activity had already begun prior to yesterday's ground breaking. A former 3 storey building at 2301 Danforth Avenue containing a bar and rental uses above, and a former 1-storey building at 2315 Danforth Avenue that previously served as a Canada Post facility were both recently demolished.

Site of Canvas Condos, image by Jack Landau

Marlin Spring President Zev Mandelbaum was joined by team members and purchasers to celebrate the start of construction at the site. Team members and guests gathered on the development site, and were treated to refreshments and a chance to mingle before Mandelbaum took the podium to welcome the crowd and kick off the remarks. "When you come into a community like this, which is very close-knit, and you have a varied demographic of buyers that are going to come and live here, you really want to create units that are very usable and can adapt to people’s needs," said Mr. Mandlebaum, continuing "we genuinely appreciate everyone coming out here and feel that you’re part of our family."

Zev Mandelbaum addressing the crowd, image by Jack Landau

The floor was then given to Linda Mitchell Young of Linda Mitchell Marketing, who remarked on the excitement felt by the team for the start of construction, and what it means for purchasers. "This [ground breaking] will put us on schedule for the purchasers to be moving in the summer of 2019, and it really is great to see The Danforth area turning around with lots of new businesses and vibrancy happening along this subway corridor."

Linda Mitchell Young at the Canvas ground breaking, image by Jack Landau

The third and final speaker to take the podium was Tom McGee, Constituency Manager representing Beaches Beaches-East York MPP Arthur Potts, bringing similar thoughts about changes on this stretch of Danforth Avenue. "Arthur wanted me to come out just to thanks to Zev and Marlin Spring for putting this together, and you’re right, we’ve seen some great reinvigoration of The Danforth—the entire stretch through the riding—and all three levels of government have a role," said McGee.

Tom McGee, Constituency Manager representing Beaches Beaches-East York MPP Arthur Potts, image by Jack Landau

Following, the team gathered in front of a shoring rig, donning hardhats and picking up shovels for a ceremonial sod turning. The image below shows (L-R) Mitchell Young; Alan Weiner of Harbour Equity; Elliot Kazarnovsky of Marlin Spring; Mandelbaum; McGee; Benjamin Bakst of Marlin Spring; and Ira Markus of Harbour Equity.

Ground breaking for Canvas Condos, image by Jack Landau

With the sod turned, McGee presented Mandelbaum with a certificate congratulating Marlin Spring on the occasion, while also welcoming the company and the new building to the neighbourhood.

Tom McGee presents Zev Mandelbaum with certificate, image by Jack Landau

